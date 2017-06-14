Mesquite Gaming promotes Tom Jannarone to Corporate General Manager of CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel Casino

Mesquite Gaming, owner of Virgin River Hotel/Casino/Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa, recently announced the promotion of Tom Jannarone to Corporate General Manager. Previously serving as vice president of food and beverage, Jannarone has been with Mesquite Gaming for five years and has more than 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

“Tom is a seasoned executive with more than three decades of operations and development experience in Southern Nevada,” said Anthony Toti, CEO for Mesquite Gaming.

Since joining Mesquite Gaming in 2012, Jannarone has played an integral role in revitalizing the dining product at both resorts including several restaurant remodels and the upcoming renovation and expansion of the popular Virgin River Café. In his new role, Jannarone will oversee the upcoming renovations and expansion at Virgin River.

With two resort destinations and two golf clubs, Mesquite Gaming continues to establish itself as a leader in the hospitality industry. Most recently, investments have included an all-new fitness center, new poolside cabanas, updated and increased banquet space and plush casino carpeting at CasaBlanca as well as the newly remodeled Starbucks at Virgin River.