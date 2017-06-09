Letter to the Editor Szuch

Dear Editor,
There has been a move recently to ban smoking from public places here in Mesquite. This also includes the casinos and I am firmly against that movement. When I go to a casino, I am aware that smoking is allowed and it is my choice to stay and play, move to another seat away from a smoker and/or stay and endure the second-hand smoke. Not being a smoker myself, those are my choices.
There should be a movement in town to ban all unnecessary pets in the casinos. I am not opposed to Seeing Eye Dogs for the blind but I am opposed to all other dogs that customers bring to be their sidekick.
Some days it is like and ADC dog show with owner walking their dogs around and showing them off to the other customers. How many times does one see a little old lady with a dog on her lap playing a machine or better yet with the dog taking up a seat on the next machine? Service dogs must be trained and need a certificate to be a valid service dog.
Recently, at a local casino, the security department made and announcement that a black Chihuahua was reported lost in the casino. Service dog, I doubt it! At another casino, a dog bit an employee. Service dog, I doubt it! The owners of another dog let him into the cooling pond in front of the CasaBlanca Casino and then paraded it up to their hotel room. Service dog, I doubt it! The dog was totally wet from the pond. How many owners let their pets sleep with them on vacation? I am sure quite a few do and that does not bode well for the cleanliness of that or any other room. Let’s keep the dogs at home or put them in a kennel, but a casino is no place for your dog!
I do not remember when I was younger seeing all these pets at other public places. It seems that people always take advantage of everything. There must be a solution!
Bob Szuch
Mesquite, NV
Ever see those dogs playing poker AND smoking cigars? They’re the worst.
So, your wish is that casinos be maintained only for smokers. Those, like yourself, who choose to endure second-hand smoke are then excluding those who are ill-affected by smoke of any kind for health reasons.
The movement to eliminate smoking in Mesquite public areas is aimed at second hand smoke for the employees and sensitive persons health.
Personally, because of my agent orange created health problems, cannot enter the smoke filled areas created by smokers, without risking what health I have left.
I have found that smokers who create unhealthy conditions around themselves are probably the most selfish and rude individuals in town.
I agree. Not only is the casinos not a place for the dogs that are not service dogs but also the grocery stores. I have seen dogs, Not Service Dogs, in Walmart. I have also seen dogs in a baby stroller in Walmart. They are not service dogs. It is very unsanitary to let dogs roam public places. Managers of public places need to stop this before they get out of hand and dogs are roaming all over the place.
Disagree with the smoking part, I would like to see it banned. Put the dog thing is driving me crazy too. To my knowledge, the Virgin River is the only hotel that accepts pets in the rooms. This does not mean they are welcome in the casino and restaurants. Tired of seeing dogs in local restaurants and food stores. And stores saying they can’t do anything about. To some extent they can. Licensed service dogs only are supposed to be allowed, not companion dogs or pets. We all know you can buy fake service dog licenses on the internet. However, even with a genuine licensed service dogs they are NEVER to be in a seat or booth at a restaurant, or in a shopping basket at the market. They are to be on the floor or in a carrier at all times. We watched a woman at Virgin River try to wheel her two dogs into the buffet at the Virgin River a couple of weeks ago. Thankfully the manager on duty did not allow it. Stores and restaurants are so afraid of being sued that they usually do not even question people obviously breaking the law.
Im with you on the dog thing same thing at Wall Mart I seen this guy in there with a big Doberman over at the meat section with his nose in and out of it I went to the manager and he didn’t care he told me to call the number at the front door so I did that told them a lot longer version they took a report said they would get back with me never heard from them.
Now I don’t go to Wallmart with out seeing a dog .
At last we have someone with common sense. We will allow people, who by their actions, endanger the health of everyone in the building, but will ban the little old lady with a dog. Sounds good to me!!!!