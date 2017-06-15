Letter to the Editor-Butler

I’m writing this in response to Bob Szuch’s letter in the June 8 issue of Mesquite Local News regarding smoking/pets in casinos. I somewhat agree with what he said about pets in the casinos, but I vehemently disagree about his “feelings” about smoking in the casinos. He stated he is not a smoker and the casino patrons who are bothered by smoke have a choice to either remain or leave. Mr. Szuch apparantly doesn’t care about all the workers who spend 8 hrs. a day, 5 days per week exposed to the known hazards of second hand smoke. Perhaps he would like to relieve a casino worker for a week or even a day to see how he would feel about working in a smokey environment.

George Butler