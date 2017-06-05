Gigi Higgins Takes It All in Mesquite Gaming’s 15th Annual Mesquite Amateur Golf Tournament

Gigi Higgins, of Cape Coral, Florida, took home the coveted trophy for the annual Mesquite Amateur tournament presented by Mesquite Gaming. Higgins, shooting a net 67, is the first to win a low gross score for all four rounds and win the overall championship. Higgins secured her title as the 2017 champion by winning in a second sudden death playoff hole with a birdie and returns to Florida with two trophies and two entries into the 2018 Mesquite Amateur. The three-day tournament saw more than 600 individuals registered, 37 states represented, along with international participation coming in from Canada, France, Thailand and Curacao. Marking its 15th year, the tournament boasts six courses with challenging styles of desert, arroyo, vista and canyon play. “As we mark 15 years of Mesquite Amateur, we once again saw an outstanding tournament, all of which wouldn’t be possible without our participants, sponsors, volunteers and attendees,” said Christian Adderson, Mesquite Amateur tournament director and corporate sales manager for Mesquite Gaming. “This tournament continues to bring a great deal of visitors to the city of Mesquite. The caliber of competition was high and we offer our congratulations to Gigi Higgins, who set quite the record.” This year’s sponsors included The Mesquite Resort Association, TaylorMade, Callaway Golf, Southern Wine and Spirts of Nevada and the city of Mesquite. For up-to-the-minute information on Mesquite Amateur, visit mesquiteamateur.com and follow the dedicated Mesquite Amateur Facebook page.