Fire strikes riverbank

Rumors of an arrest to the dubbed Bunkerville Arsonist had many at ease this past week.

Thursday evening changed that as crews from Clark County and Beaver Dam Fire Departments responded to a small brush fire near the corner of White Rock and Riverside Roads around 6 p.m.

Las Vegas Metro officers were on scene about a half hour before crews from Bunkerville were able to respond at 6:27 p.m. Mesquite eventually sent an ambulance for assistance at 6:39 p.m. Beaver Dam, which is on short staff due to the Brian Head Fire, had a tender truck on scene at 6:56 p.m.

Crews were able to get the fire out safely and minimized damage to about an acre. No official word from Clark County Fire officials has been received at this time.