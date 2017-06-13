Dorothy Webb Wilcox-Obituary

Dorothy Webb Wilcox passed away at the age of 69 Thursday, June 8, 2017 with her family by her side at Valley Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. Dorothy was born November 21, 1947 to Arvel Thompson and Vilate Leavitt Webb in Hurricane, UT where she grew up and married Dennis Spendlove in the St. George LDS Temple in 1966. They had two daughters and were later divorced but remained close friends. On November 4, 1972, she married the love of her life, Michael Vernon Wilcox in Las Vegas, NV and soon added a son to the family.

Dorothy loved working on her house and gardening and could come up with all kinds of creative projects that no one else could even imagine doing. She loved crocheting, crafts, reading, painting, learning new things and showing off her latest project or sharing a new idea. But most of all she loved her family which she raised in Virgin, UT, St. George, UT and Henderson, NV areas before settling in Scenic, AZ near Mesquite for about 15 years. She served as secretary for the Mesquite Elks Lodge and was instrumental in its establishment before moving to Moapa, NV.

She leaves behind Stacey Spendlove of Moapa, NV; Shannon Spendlove of Pioche, NV; Kallen (Ann) Wilcox of Moapa, NV; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Also four sisters: Mary Cox, Evelyn Jones, Gwen Holdaway and Joan Ballard; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both of her husbands and four brothers, Ralph, Willard, Allen and Karl.

Memorial services will be held Friday, June 16, 2017 at 5 p.m. at the Mesquite Elks Lodge. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.