Crowds needed for Long Drive airing

It has been three long years since Mesquite benefited from the World Long Drive competition and now it’s back.

Qualifying rounds have been happening since Saturday and hundreds of competitors from across the globe have flocked to Mesquite to hopefully win a spot that will land them in Oklahoma for the championship in September.

On Tuesday, The Clash in the Canyon will air live on The Golf Channel from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Mesquite Sports and Event Complex, and will include semifinals and finals for the Women’s Division and Men’s Open Division.

The event is free to attend. For more information go to https://www.worldlongdrive.com/.