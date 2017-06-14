Bunkerville: A town on fire

It’s happened again. Another structure has been torched in Bunkerville, the third in just five days and added to a growing list of more than 10 structures that have been burned in the past three to five months.
At 9:57 p.m. fire crews were dispatched from Clark County, Mesquite and Beaver Dam to take on a fully involved structure fire at 222 E. First South St. in Bunkerville. Upon arrival, crews worked fast utilizing the fire hydrants and engine resources to contain the fire to the single family building, which was reportedly unoccupied.
The house was less than 50 feet away from a shed that had burned five days earlier. According to neighbors at the scene, the 725 square foot home that had been built in 1970 was occupied up until last week.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
In addition to fire support, personnel from Mesquite Police Department and Las Vegas Metro were also on scene.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” said Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu. “We urge the community to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious activity. It takes time to process these scenes and evidence, but in the meantime, we need the residents to be vigilant.”
Tuesday’s fire is just another in a long line over the past few months.
On June 8, crews from Clark County, Mesquite, Beaver Dam and Overton responded to an old construction site on the corner of South Tobler and Riverside Roads where the single-wide trailer was a complete loss.
Not five minutes later after releasing crews from that scene, calls came in for a shed and tree on fire at 50 Middle Lane in Bunkerville, which happens to be near the same property as the Tuesday fire.
“All of the fires are currently open and being investigated,” said Haydu. “We are doing all we can.”
Investigators with Clark County Fire Department had previously told the MLN that finding the causes and evidence with each fire could potentially take weeks or even months to determine.
Catchy headline, but also the type of headline that encourages a lunatic. This is a frightening situation for everyone. So very sorry for those who have had such a loss. It is not easy to put your life back together when you are violated in this way.
I would like to know when there will be a greater police presence in this town. I realize the crime rate is minimal but with this increase in these fires, which I think common sense would indicate arson, we are in greater danger of having someone injured or die in these fires. Taxes went up in Nevada to increase police officers. We have one here from Metro and the offices in Overton. That’s over 30 minutes away from Bunkerville. If you call the Mesquite Police they do not respond. It’s not their fault. There is some kind of ridiculous agreement made not being made with the interest of this small town in mind. A few months ago my neighbors had a man appear at their door at 1:30 AM. He was bloody and was calling for help. Our neighbors called 911 and not one officer responded. Finally, they called the EMTs and they responded. If this was a dangerous situation, there would not have been any police presence responding. Disgraceful!! What will it take to take care of the safety of the people in this town?
Yes indeed, we need to be vigilant. But who do we call? I can tell you from experience at 1:30 AM Mesquite police will not respond. The call will get transferred to Metro. We have to to be lucky that the Bunkerville Metro officer would happen to be in the area. So what do we do? Form a Militia and end up in federal prison. So, to who is in charge……HELP!!!!!