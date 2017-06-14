Bunkerville: A town on fire

It’s happened again. Another structure has been torched in Bunkerville, the third in just five days and added to a growing list of more than 10 structures that have been burned in the past three to five months.

At 9:57 p.m. fire crews were dispatched from Clark County, Mesquite and Beaver Dam to take on a fully involved structure fire at 222 E. First South St. in Bunkerville. Upon arrival, crews worked fast utilizing the fire hydrants and engine resources to contain the fire to the single family building, which was reportedly unoccupied.

The house was less than 50 feet away from a shed that had burned five days earlier. According to neighbors at the scene, the 725 square foot home that had been built in 1970 was occupied up until last week.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

In addition to fire support, personnel from Mesquite Police Department and Las Vegas Metro were also on scene.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” said Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu. “We urge the community to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious activity. It takes time to process these scenes and evidence, but in the meantime, we need the residents to be vigilant.”

Tuesday’s fire is just another in a long line over the past few months.

On June 8, crews from Clark County, Mesquite, Beaver Dam and Overton responded to an old construction site on the corner of South Tobler and Riverside Roads where the single-wide trailer was a complete loss.

Not five minutes later after releasing crews from that scene, calls came in for a shed and tree on fire at 50 Middle Lane in Bunkerville, which happens to be near the same property as the Tuesday fire.

“All of the fires are currently open and being investigated,” said Haydu. “We are doing all we can.”

Investigators with Clark County Fire Department had previously told the MLN that finding the causes and evidence with each fire could potentially take weeks or even months to determine.