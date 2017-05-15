Words of wisdom

The Bible tells us to restore, and not criticize, condemn, or complain about those who are overtaken in sin.

“Brethren, if a man is overtaken in any trespass, you who are spiritual restore such a one in a spirit of gentleness, considering yourself lest you also be tempted.” (Galatians 6:1)

Note Paul doesn’t mention the specific sin, but rather we are all capable of being “overtaken,” which means our sins are not a surprise nor unexpected. All of us can be overtaken by sin.

Like Cain sin is crouching like a lion at our door wanting to be our master.

Every one of us have the same like passions, and there’s always a chance we can be overtaken as well, and so Paul tells us to consider ourselves first, and that we are indeed nothing. (Galatians 6:1, 3)

The word restore is used for setting a broken arm or leg, for mending nets, or for cutting something out. Therefore, as fellow believers we are to help them get right with God by helping them to cut as much sin as possible from their lives. We are to help them mend and lead them back to spiritual health and vitality.

As we would want to be restored, therefore, we are to help restore others, which is the ministry of the church.

Jesus said, “Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance.” (Mark 2:17)

And so the ministry of restoration and reconciliation is of extreme importance, because it’s the ministry given to us by the Lord, and that’s because the spiritual life of our brothers or sisters are at stake.

“Now all things are of God, who has reconciled us to Himself through Jesus Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation, that is, that God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not imputing their trespasses to them, and has committed to us the word of reconciliation.” (2 Corinthians 5:18-19)

Therefore, instead of criticizing, condemning, or complaining, let’s start restoring.