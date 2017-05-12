Woolsey awarded for blood drive efforts

The American Red Cross has awarded Kim Woolsey, Office Manager and HR Administrator at Primex Plastics Corporation with the Volunteer of the Year – Biomedical Achievement Award on April 22 in Las Vegas.

Over the past four years, Woolsey has led efforts that resulted in quarterly blood drives at the business, adding 232 units of blood to the ARC inventory, which could potentially save up to 696 lives when used.

“It’s something I am very passionate about,” said Woolsey. “It’s an honor to be given this award, and I look forward to continuing the drives to keep saving lives.”