This week in history May 11-17

May 12, 1915: 8 students graduate Virgin Valley High School (the first graduating class).

May 14, 1914: J. Lewis Pulsipher and William E. Woodbury had telephones put in their houses.

May 14, 1999: Grand opening of the Rec Center.

May 14, 2007: Stadium 6 opens.

May 15, 1939: The power line was completed from Boulder Dam (Hoover Dam) to Mesquite. Homes now had electricity instead of kerosene lamps. Refrigerators and air conditioning were installed in many homes.

May 16, 1916: Sara Browning Lang Bunker plural wife of Edward Bunker Sr. dies in Delta Utah at the age 85