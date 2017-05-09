WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pet: Quinn is an 8 yr. old active tiger male. Quinn loves humans. He gets along with some other cats. Quinn needs a home where his family is around a good portion of the time. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines. Quinn enjoys sun bathing, chasing balls and lounging on a cat tree.

Other Available Dogs:

Lil Bit came into our care when his human entered hospice. Lil Bit is a very friendly and smart little guy. He enjoys being with people and has lived with other dogs. He is house trained with a dog door, enjoys daily walks. Lil Bit is a sweet little guy looking to land in a comfortable new home where he will continue to be loved. He is 5 yrs. old and weighs 15 l bs.

Shadow came to us when her human entered hospice. She is a very sweet and loving little girl.

Shadow is house trained with a dog door. She enjoys her walks and does not pull on leash. She is friendly to everyone she has met. Shadow has been with other dogs and gets along with everyone. She sleeps through the night in a dog bed or would gladly share your bed. She does very well riding in a car. Shadow is 8 years, spayed, current on her vaccines, microchipped, and weighs just under 15 lbs.

Tia is a beautiful brindle pit bull whose previous owner is no longer able to care for her. Tia is approximately four years of age and house trained. She is very curious when in a new environment. Tia knows sit, stay, down, shake. She weighs 60 lbs, is spayed, current on her vaccines and is micro chipped. She is strong and is learning to walk better on leash. Tia has been in a home with a young child. She did well at our pet adoption around other dogs.

Available Cats/kittens:

Alexandra is 1-2 years old beautiful feline. She is very people friendly but may take time to warm up to another cat. She enjoys being brushed and petted and sleeping on the bed with you. Alexandra is a gray, long haired beauty and loves to show affection. She looks like she is part dilute tortoiseshell. She likes to follow her foster mom around to see what is happening. Alexandra has been with us some time and would love to find her new forever family.

Pet Events:

Our next pet adoption will be May 20th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at Suite 1, 150 North Yucca in Mesquite. If you have an interest in our adoptable pets please go to wecareforanimals.org to complete an application online. If you want to see one of our available animals before or after our pet adoption, please contact us and we will arrange a meet and greet at everyone’s convenience.

WCFA’s email address is wcfanv@gmail.com. Visit our website at wecareforanimals.org. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv.

We continue to offer free/low cost spay/neuter of pets for low income families in the Mesquite, Bunkerville and Arizona strip areas. Please contact us to receive an application or go to either Mesquite Veterinary Clinic or Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital to pick up an application.