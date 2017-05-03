WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pet is Lil Bit. Lil Bit is 5 yrs. old, a dachshund/Chihuahua mix, weighs 15 lbs., friendly with other dogs and is housetrained. He walks well on leash and is an all around sweet little guy. If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is May 6th , 9:30 – 12:30 pm at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv.

Other Available Pets:

CATS: Alexandra, 1-2 yr. old dilute tortoiseshell, beautiful girl, gentle.

DOGS. Shadow is 8 yrs. old, a dachshund/Chihuahua mix, weighs 14 lbs, housetrained, does well with other dogs; Tia is a beautiful brindle pit bull, 4 yrs old, weighs 60 lbs., strong and friendly, working on leash training, has been w/small child.

Contact WCFA if you need help to spay/neuter a dog or cat.