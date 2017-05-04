VVLL Scores for May 1 and 2

Softball Scores Monday, May 1 Junior League
Casablanca – 5 Moapa Valley – 15
Moapa Valley – 2 Eureka Casino Resort – 16
Mesa View Physical Therapy – 19 Bowler Realty – 9
Standings:
1 Eureka Casino Resort 8 – 1
2 Mesa View Physical Therapy 7 – 2
3 Bowler Realty 2 – 6 – 1
4 Casablanca 1 – 8
Softball Scores Monday, May 1 Major League
Cude Appraisals – 13 Type 1 – 7
Kokopelli Landscaping – 12 Valley Pediatric Dental – 25
Standings:
1 Cude Appraisals 8 -0 – 1
2 Type 1 5 – 4
3 Valley Pediatric Dental 4 – 4 – 1
4 Kokopelli Landscaping 0 – 8 – 1
Softball Scores Monday, May 1 Minor League
Falcon Ridge Car Wash – 6 Fidelity National Title – 3
Mesquite Local News – 10 Mesquite Elks Lodge – 10
Standings:
1 Falcon Ridge Car Wash 7 – 0 – 2
2 Mesquite Local News 4 – 3 – 2
3 Fidelity National Title 3 – 4 – 1
4 Mesquite Elks Lodge 0 – 7 – 1
Baseball Scores Monday, May 1 Junior League
Virgin River – 4 Reliance Connects – 10
Virgin River – 5 ERA Real Estate – 8
Standings:
1 Reliance Connects 6 – 1 – 1
2 Virgin River 4 – 3 – 2
3 ERA Real Estate 4 – 4 – 1
Tuesday May 2nd Baseball Scores
Baseball Scores Tuesday, May 2 Minor League:
Mesquite Sunrise Rotary – 2 Mesa View Hospice – 8
Premier Properties – 10 Mesquite Dental – 4
Ballweg LoadTec – 7 Falcon Ridge Golf Course – 6
Mesquite Veterans Center – 9 Farmers Insurance Mitchell – 3
Standings:
1 Mesa View Hospice 6 – 1 – 1
2 Premier Properties 6 – 2
3 Mesquite Veterans Center 5 – 2 – 1
4 Farmers Insurance Mitchell 4 – 4
4 Mesquite Dental 4 – 4
6 Ballweg LoadTec 3 – 5
7 Mesquite Sunrise Rotary 2 – 6
8 Falcon Ridge Golf Course 1 – 7
Baseball Scores Tuesday, May 2 Major League:
Mesa View Home Care – 8 Moapa Valley #3(Braves) – 6
Moapa Valley #2(Royals) – 15 Knights of Columbus – 14
Mesquite Elks Lodge – 5 Virgin Valley Dental – 7
Standings:
1 Mesa View Home Care 8 – 0
2 Virgin Valley Dental 3 – 5
3 Knights of Columbus 1 – 7
4 Mesquite Elks Lodge 1 – 7