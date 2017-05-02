VVHS swimmers defeat Chaparral

Both the boys and girls swim teams from Virgin Valley were successful last Saturday in posting victories over Chaparral at the Henderson Multi-Generational Pool.

The girls were victorious in three relays and had five individual first place finishes in winning 123-97 over the Cowgirls while the boys won one relay and had one individual winner in edging the Cowboys 112-111.

The team of Kennedi Ludvigson, Sydney Ludvigson, Kallie Graves and Taylor Waite captured both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle at Saturday’s meet. They swam a 2:09.20 to win the 200 medley relay and had a time of 1:58.49 to win the 200 freestyle relay.

The 400 freestyle relay team consisting of Megan Hartwell, Kennedi and Sydney Ludvigson and Kallie Graves won their event with a time of 4:48.56.

Individually, Taylor Waite captured the 50 freestyle with a time of 28.05 and the 100 freestyle at 1:07.61 while Kallie Graves won the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:41.08.

Sydney Ludvigson was victorious in the 200 IM with a time of 2:54.09 while Kennedi Ludvigson won the 100 breaststroke at 1:21.64 with teammate Monserrat Martinez second at 1:37.79.

On the boys’ side, the 400 freestyle relay team of Keaton Ogden, Keith Rushton, Jared and Andrew Memmott won with a time of 3:58.78. The same group finished second in the 200 Freestyle relay at 1:46.52.

Keaton Ogden also won the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:22.13 with teammate Dylan Wilson placing second at 2:34.74. Wilson was also second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:28.48.

Andrew Memmott was second in the 50 freestyle at 24.38 while Jared Memmott was second in the 100 freestyle at 1:00.87. Hiram Rivera was second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:50.51.

The Bulldogs will prepare for the upcoming South 3A Regional meet which will be held May 9-13 at the Buchannan Natatorium on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas. The state 3A meet will be held on May 20 in Carson City.