VV girls second, boys eighth at region track

Abbie Barnum won both the 100 and 300 hurdles while Emma Barnum captured the high jump to help the Virgin Valley girls to a second-place finish at the 3-A South Regional Track and Field meet last weekend at Jeff Keel Stadium in Overton.

The Lady Bulldogs totaled 113.5 points to finish runner-up behind champion Cheyenne at 124. Boulder City was third with 107 points.

On the boys’ side, the Bulldogs scored 45 points to take eighth place. Pahrump Valley finished with 119 points placing first with Mojave second at 99.

Virgin Valley qualified 12 girls and eight boys for the 3-A State meet this Friday and Saturday at Foothill High School in Henderson.

Abbie Barnum ran a 16.25 to win the 100 hurdles and was clocked at 45.51 to win the 300 hurdles. She also placed third in the 200 meters (27.79).

Emma Barnum won the high jump at a height of 4-07. She was also third in the triple jump (31-10.25) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.33).

Bernice Fiso finished second in the shot put (34-08) and fourth in the discus (100-05) while Nikita Eskelsen was second in the long jump (15-03).

Elena Andelin placed third in the high jump (4-04) and Emma Wilson was third in the pole vault (7-0). Macee Bundy finished fifth in the 400 meters (1:06.33) and Viviana Archuleta-Vega was fifth in the 3200 meters (13:11.57).

The 4×100 relay team of Emily Teerlink, Abbie Barnum, Emma Barnum and Nikita Eskelsen placed third at 51.03 and the 4×400 team of Macee Bundy, Alyssa Ponce, Eskelsen and Sarah Walters was third in a time of 4:24.69.

The 4×800 team of Ponce, Walters, Archuleta-Vega and Bundy finished third at 11:17.56 and the 4×200 team of Teerlink, Eskelsen, Hailee Thornley and Bundy placed fifth in a time of 1:56.16.

For the boys, Jacob Dalton placed second in the shot put with a throw of 45-00.75 while teammate Reid Jensen was fifth at 42-10.25. Jensen was also third in the discus with a distance of 126-02.

Brogan Bingham was second in the pole vault (12-0) while Devin Cox finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.16) and fifth in the high jump (5-8).

The 4×400 relay team consisting of Christian Martinez, Tyson Wilson, Victor Colmenero and Vicente Pinto qualified by finishing fifth in a time of 3:47.21.