Virgin Valley swimmers defeat rival Pirates

Virgin Valley High’s swimmers closed out the regular season by posting victories over rival Moapa Valley Saturday at the Multi-Generational Pool in Henderson.

The Lady Bulldogs had eight individual first-place medals and one relay win in defeating the Lady Pirates 116-79. Meanwhile, the boys won three individual events and two relays in the Bulldogs’ 76-62 win over the Pirates.

Sydney Ludvigsson and Aileen Quinones were double winners for the Lady Bulldogs. Ludvigson captured the 200 IM with a time of 2:57.00 and the 100 backstroke at 1:17.78. Quinones won the 50 freestyle at 31.29 while also winning the 100 freestyle in a time of 1:12.39.

Megan Hartwell captured the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:57.81and was third in the 50 Freestyle (34.14) while Kallie Graves finished first in the 500 freestyle at 7:03.65 and was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:34.00). Kennedi Ludvigson was a winner in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:23.80 and placed second in the 100 backstroke (1:28.49).

The Lady Bulldogs swept the 1-meter diving results with Dylan Bryant finishing first at 127.45 followed by teammates Elizabeth DeLeon at 114.30 and Shandi Stiner at 114.05.

The 200 medley relay team consisting of Sydney Ludvigson, Kennedi Ludvigson, Kallie Graves and Aileen Quinones placed first with a time of 2:14.65.

For the boys, Keith Rushton was a double winner capturing the 50 freestyle in a time of 26.78 and the 100 freestyle at 1:00.92. Hiram Rivera was second in the 100 freestyle (1:03.49) and Alec Brandes third in the 50 freestyle (28.53).

Angel DeSantiago led a sweep in the 100 breaststroke for the Bulldogs winning the event with a time of 1:23.74 with Rivera second (1:25.49) and Dylan Wilson third (1:26.15).

The 200 medley relay squad of DeSantiago, Wilson, Rivera and Rushton posted a winning time of 2:20.10 while the 200 Freestyle relay team consisting of Wilson, Branes, Rivera and Rushton won with a time of 1:56.49.

The 3A South Regional meet began Monday with individual competition at the UNLV Buchannan Natatorium in Las Vegas. The relay events will be held Friday and Saturday at UNLV. The 3A state meet will be May 19-20 in Carson City.