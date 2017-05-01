You are here: Home / Slider / Virgin Valley Little League Scores 4-27-17

Virgin Valley Little League Scores 4-27-17

May 1, 2017
Baseball Scores Thurs, April 27

Junior League

Moapa Valley – 0 Reliance Connects – 14

Virgin River – 11 Moapa Valley – 10

Standings:

1 Reliance Connects 5 – 1 – 1

2 Virgin River 4 – 1 – 2

3 ERA Real Estate 3 – 4 – 1

Major League

Knights of Columbus – 5 Moapa Valley #3(Braves) – 6

Moapa Valley #2(Royals) – 7 Virgin Valley Dental – 9

Mesquite Elks Lodge – 2 Mesa View Home Care – 8

Standings:

1 Mesa View Home Care 7 – 0

2 Virgin Valley Dental 3 – 4

3 Knights of Columbus 1 – 6

4 Mesquite Elks Lodge 1 – 6

Minor League

Ballweg LoadTec – 10 Mesquite Veterans Center – 1

Falcon Ridge Golf Course – 8 Mesquite Dental – 9

Mesa View Hospice – 8 Farmers Insurance Mitchell – 2

Mesquite Sunrise Rotary – 3 Premier Properties – 14

Standings:

1 Mesa View Hospice 5 – 1 – 1

2 Premier Properties 5 – 2

3 Mesquite Veterans Center 4 – 2 – 1

4 Farmers Insurance Mitchell 4 – 3

4 Mesquite Dental 4 – 3

6 Mesquite Sunrise Rotary 2 – 5

6 Ballweg LoadTec 2 – 5

8 Falcon Ridge Golf Course 1 –

