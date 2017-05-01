Virgin Valley Little League Scores 4-27-17

Baseball Scores Thurs, April 27
Junior League
Moapa Valley – 0 Reliance Connects – 14
Virgin River – 11 Moapa Valley – 10
Standings:
1 Reliance Connects 5 – 1 – 1
2 Virgin River 4 – 1 – 2
3 ERA Real Estate 3 – 4 – 1
Major League
Knights of Columbus – 5 Moapa Valley #3(Braves) – 6
Moapa Valley #2(Royals) – 7 Virgin Valley Dental – 9
Mesquite Elks Lodge – 2 Mesa View Home Care – 8
Standings:
1 Mesa View Home Care 7 – 0
2 Virgin Valley Dental 3 – 4
3 Knights of Columbus 1 – 6
4 Mesquite Elks Lodge 1 – 6
Minor League
Ballweg LoadTec – 10 Mesquite Veterans Center – 1
Falcon Ridge Golf Course – 8 Mesquite Dental – 9
Mesa View Hospice – 8 Farmers Insurance Mitchell – 2
Mesquite Sunrise Rotary – 3 Premier Properties – 14
Standings:
1 Mesa View Hospice 5 – 1 – 1
2 Premier Properties 5 – 2
3 Mesquite Veterans Center 4 – 2 – 1
4 Farmers Insurance Mitchell 4 – 3
4 Mesquite Dental 4 – 3
6 Mesquite Sunrise Rotary 2 – 5
6 Ballweg LoadTec 2 – 5
8 Falcon Ridge Golf Course 1 –