Un-Controlled burn destroys home in Desert Springs

Another devastating fire took the home of William Grimes in Desert Springs, AZ on Saturday, May 27. The home on Desert Springs Ln. was completely consumed by flames, and burned to the ground; the result of a controlled burn that got out of hand. Everything on the property was destroyed except the garage.

Responders from Beaver Dam, BLM, Clark County and Mesquite Fire Departments were all on scene to help extinguish the flames but were unable to save Grimes’ property. They were able to contain the fire enough to save the garage and other homes and properties which were dangerously close to the burning home.

According to neighbors who arrived home just as the fire department arrived, an elderly man who lives near the Grimes’ home was burning some dry leaves and other debris. The elderly neighbor took precautions and thought that he’d taken ample care to keep the controlled burn from spreading. Before he even got his pile ignited the wind kicked up and took hold of some sparks which set ablaze the dry grasses on the ground. Those grasses, like a wick, led the flames along a tree line, across an open field and under the fence to Grimes’ home. An empty home sits next to the elderly man’s home and in front of the open field behind the Grimes’ property and was not touched by the flames although the yard on either side and in back of the empty home shows significant damage to the vegetation.

Neighbors say that the elderly man who started the fire and his wife were running around, as fast as they could, trying to put out the flames and thought they were going to be ok but the winds changed and the flames just spread along the ground, like lightening, in another direction and they couldn’t keep up. Once the flames traveled through the fence onto Grimes’ property, the couple couldn’t get over the fence into Grimes’ yard to save the home. The neighbors commented that the fence had just been installed recently. The elderly couple is completely devastated according to neighbors.

Grimes was out of town when the fire occurred and thankfully there were no lives lost but he is suffering the loss of irreplaceable items.

According to a facebook post from a friend of his, Grimes lost his wife last year, she was a painter and all her paintings were destroyed in the fire.

There is a donation account set up for William Grimes at America First Credit Union. His insurance will cover the cost of the home according to his friend but he will be in immediate need of food, clothing, medication and shelter. All donations are appreciated.