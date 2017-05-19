Theater volunteers recognized

On May 11, Mesquite Community Theatre volunteers who have made significant contributions to the organization were honored with a small and personal luncheon in addition to having their names placed on a plaque which will be displayed in the theatre lobby.
The first name that appears on the plaque is Bob Nelson. His name was added years ago but his services to the community theater haven’t waned. Nelson spearheaded the remodeling project that occurred at the MCT in 2009 and his management, sound skills and know-how have continued to be a driving force in all aspects of the theatre ever since. He recently procured the funds and was largely involved in the purchase of a new lighting system for the MCT. See MLN article: http://mesquitelocalnews.com/2016/06/mesquite-community-theatre-expected-to-outshine-all-others/
Following closely behind Nelson’s name on the plaque is Bunny Wiseman. Anyone who has ever rented the theater needed a question answered about the theater or needed a toilet cleaned in the theater has met Wisemen who does it all. She is the heart and soul of the daily operations. She isn’t opposed to doing whatever it is that is needed by anyone and is everyone’s go-to girl. She even fills in for groups that may need an extra body or character whether she’s directly involved in the group or not. Wiseman is truly the theatre ‘know-it-all.”
Russ Westwood was in attendance accepting this honor for the Mesquite Cowboy Poets who have made a wonderful contribution to the MCT by donating a large screen TV that can be used as a monitor or teleprompter. The TV can be used by virtually every group that utilizes the theater and can be set for prompting music, words or even used to display a set list for bands or orchestras.
Ann DeBaufre’ is a freelance interior designer and the designer behind the new look in the lobby. Her skills went to work on putting color on the walls, creating new window treatments and procuring some exciting new wall décor.
Phil and Judy Brittain have been the faces behind the window in the Box office for several years. Both Brittains recruit and train the volunteers who work in the box office. Judy puts her vast accounting skills and knowledge to work reconciling the books and ensuring both the ‘powers that be’ and the groups who use the theatre get paid.
Last but by far not least on the list is Christopher Finnegan who, along with Nelson, researched and purchased the new lighting system. Finnegan worked about 80 hours installing the 43 new lights and show control system that, together, have capabilities that even Finnegan himself will continue to discover for a long time to come. Finnegan also works as the main tech on most of the events that take place at the MCT. Although he does receive a small stipend for actual show hours, he spends many volunteer hours before the show setting the lights and/or sound and applying it all during rehearsals, photo ops or whatever else the various groups might need a tech for; his possibilities are endless.
