SW Gas to give update at free luncheon

Mesquite Regional Business has announced that representatives from Southwest Gas will give an update and answer questions during a free luncheon at Sun City’s Pioneer Hall on May 9 at noon. The main

speaking point will be about economic development and why the residents and businesses of Mesquite should care. The luncheon is part of MRB’s participation in International Economic Development week. The lunch will be prepared by the Virgin Valley High School Culinary students. Reservations are suggested and can be made by emailingadmin@mrbnv.org or calling 702-613-0109.