Imagine a floor to ceiling eclectic display of some of the most talented artists in town. When you visit the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery during the month of May that is exactly what you will find.

May is student art month and there is plenty to feast your eyes upon as the gallery is chock full of work from elementary to high school students. The artists’ work will be on display through May 27 with an open house reception on May 25 at 4 p.m.

According to the Virgin Valley Artist’s Association, “The Virgin Valley schools are fortunate to have art included in their curriculum, a circumstance that is not the case in many public schools across the nation. Despite studies that show that students who study the arts are more likely to complete high school than those who do not, elective arts programs are

often cut from the curriculum, and even at Virgin Valley High School students must pay special fees to enroll in art class, forensics (debate), choir, band, and many other essential subjects. In Nevada, where the high school graduation rate is the lowest in the nation, the presence of art education in school is at least one beacon of hope, but the required fees for attendance sometime discourages students from enrolling.”

To show support for student artists, Virgin Valley Artists Association invites each school in the valley to display classroom art at the gallery each May. With that invitation goes a check for $150 to each school to pay for the mounting and hanging materials needed to show the student’s

work in a professional manner. The art teachers are responsible for providing the art to the gallery and preparing wall labels to identify student work.

For more information, contact the Mesquite Fine Arts Center at 702-346-1338 or stop by the gallery Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.