Softball Scores for Wednesday, May 17 Major League:
Type 1 – 6 Cude Appraisals – 5
Valley Pediatric Dental – 13 Kokopelli Landscaping – 14
Standings:
1 Cude Appraisals 10 – 3
2 Type 1 8 – 5
3 Valley Pediatric Dental 6 – 6 – 1
4 Kokopelli Landscaping 1 – 11 – 1
Softball Scores for Wednesday, May 17 Junior League:
Eureka Casino Resort – 15 Casablanca – 5
Mesa View Physical Therapy – 15 Bowler Realty – 7
Standings:
1 Eureka Casino Resort 12 – 1
2 Mesa View Physical Therapy 10 – 3
3 Bowler Realty 3 – 9 – 1
4 Casablanca 1 – 12
Softball Scores for Wednesday, May 17 Minor League:
Fidelity National Title – 5 Falcon Ridge Car Wash – 4
Mesquite Elks Lodge – 9 Mesquite Local News – 16
Standings:
1 Falcon Ridge Car Wash 10 – 1 – 2
2 Mesquite Local News 7 – 4 – 2
3 Fidelity National Title 4 – 4 – 1
4 Mesquite Elks Lodge 1 – 10 – 1
