Softball Scores for Wednesday, May 17 Major League:

Type 1 – 6 Cude Appraisals – 5

Valley Pediatric Dental – 13 Kokopelli Landscaping – 14

Standings:

1 Cude Appraisals 10 – 3

2 Type 1 8 – 5

3 Valley Pediatric Dental 6 – 6 – 1

4 Kokopelli Landscaping 1 – 11 – 1

Softball Scores for Wednesday, May 17 Junior League:

Eureka Casino Resort – 15 Casablanca – 5

Mesa View Physical Therapy – 15 Bowler Realty – 7

Standings:

1 Eureka Casino Resort 12 – 1

2 Mesa View Physical Therapy 10 – 3

3 Bowler Realty 3 – 9 – 1

4 Casablanca 1 – 12

Softball Scores for Wednesday, May 17 Minor League:

Fidelity National Title – 5 Falcon Ridge Car Wash – 4

Mesquite Elks Lodge – 9 Mesquite Local News – 16

Standings:

1 Falcon Ridge Car Wash 10 – 1 – 2

2 Mesquite Local News 7 – 4 – 2

3 Fidelity National Title 4 – 4 – 1

4 Mesquite Elks Lodge 1 – 10 – 1

