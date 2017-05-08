Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort Announces Dana Altman to Headline 2017 Summit

Fresh off Oregon’s Appearance in the Final Four, Duck’s Coach Will be Accompanied by an Impressive List of Speakers at This Year‘s Sports Leadership Conference

Marking its inaugural year, the Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort offers world class experiences for sports-centric events in a resort setting with the recently announced Sports Leadership Summit.

High school and college athletic directors and people in the sports industry will attend the three-day conference, from May 19-21, for a weekend of education, networking, golf and entertainment at the newly opened sports resort in Mesquite.

The event is in partnership with industry leaders Connor Sports and Flooring Solutions Incorporated (FSI) and Las Vegas Events.

The summit will feature a Keynote address by University of Oregon Men’s Basketball Coach Dana Altman and a series of distinguished speakers including UNLV Football Coach Tony Sanchez, UNLV Men’s Basketball Coach Marvin Menzies, UNLV Women’s Volleyball Coach Cindy Fredrick, and Impact Basketball’s founder Joe Abunassar.

U.S. Men’s Soccer legend Cobi Jones will share valuable lessons learned during his storied career as a player and advocate for youth sports. Jones, considered to be one of the best soccer players the United States has ever produced, works closely with youth soccer organizations around the country, including AYSO, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, AmericaSCORES, Grassroot Soccer, Cycle for Survival and the Mia Hamm Foundation.

“We are excited to bring the Sports Leadership Summit to Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort,” said COO Andre Carrier. “There are few opportunities in athletics to learn from world class coaches, experience the newest technologies and improvements to playing surfaces, training equipment and techniques as well, and network with industry leaders all in one conference.”

Youth sports and the related travel are estimated to be a $9 billion industry in the U.S. alone. The Sports Leadership Summit will address how the industry is evolving and offer educational sessions on leadership and team development, and feature on court and on field training demos.

Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort stands alone as the region’s most comprehensive sports facility and hotel. Rising Star Ranch’s 30,000 sq. ft. field house and training complex bridges that gap between lodging, location and tournament and camp operations.

The Ranch’s expansive amenities and golf courses will provide a special backdrop for the Sports Leadership Summit attendees and subject matter experts covering collegiate soccer, basketball, football and volleyball. The impressive speakers and broad list of attendees make this a must attend event for people in the business of sports.

$399 Conference registration includes:

2-night stay

Admission to all sessions

Entry in the Summit Long Drive Competition

And more

To make reservations call 702-726-8515 or book through RisingStarSportsRanch.com/Summit

Per NCAA regulations, high school and Junior College athletes are not permitted at this event.