Reliance now offers internet without phone service

It has taken several years and many requests from customers, but it is now official.

You can now have broadband service with Reliance Connects without a phone line.

The new service was soft-launched in April and on a full rollout May 1, according to Area Manager Harold Oster.

“We had to look at the financial repercussions from the changes,” he said. “Now that there is some Federal help to offset the costs, it has become more viable.”

The new program is being called “Just Broadband” and is available for new and current customers by going to http://relianceconnects.com/just-broadband-residential-mesquite/ or by calling their office during normal business hours at 702-346-5211.

While hundreds of customers may be cutting their landlines, their costs for internet will increase slightly, although Oster noted that there are still savings to be had in doing such. The minimum package for Just Broadband starts at $49.95, which is $10 more than the previous rates.