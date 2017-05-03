Pre-School New Student Enrollment

The City of Mesquite Leisure Services Department New student registrations will begin June 5, for the Sunshine Academy pre-school classes for 3 to 5-year-olds by The Leisure Services Department. New student enrollment will begin June 5 – July 31,(deadline), any new students looking to participate after the deadline will need to speak with Janeece Noel, Sunshine Academy Lead Instructor for enrollment, 702-346-3939 or jnoel@mesquitenv.gov. The open house for parents is schedule for August 16, (Wednesday). School will begin August 21.

“Our program is designed to meet the needs and wants of both participants and parents. Activities are supervised, organized, diversified, and safe.” said Janeece Noel, Recreation & Parks Department Lead Instructor”. “We know that we are helping to shape future leaders, teachers, mothers, and fathers and we take pride in the quality of our program. We incorporate fun, education, exploration, social interaction, and play. We believe that every child is important, and strive to include each and every child in our programs.” Noel added. This program is for all children in the valley and adjoining communities.

There are a few items that all children participating in the Sunshine Academy program will need a copy of their birth certificate, current/up to date immunizations records, and physical from their physician, must be potty-trained and the appropriate age to participate in the academy program. Parents just an advisement you must register in person for this program.

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for other youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.

