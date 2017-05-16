Police Blotter May 7-13, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 166 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned vehicle 1

Agency assistance 6

Alarm 7

Animal bite 1

Animal complaint 2

Animal pick up 3

Attempt to locate 1

Burglary 1

Citizen assists 2

Civil dispute 1

Controlled substance problem 3

Disturbance of school 1

Domestic violence 2

Fighting 1

Found property 3

Fraud 2

Intoxicated person 1

Keep the peace 6

Lost property 3

Miscellaneous CAD call record 10

Noise disturbance 2

Parking problem 2

Person on foot 2

Phone harassment 6

Property damage, non-vandalism 3

Reckless driver 3

Robbery alarm 2

Sex offender verification 2

Stolen vehicle 1

Suicidal person 2

Suspicious person 8

Suspicious vehicle 4

Theft 2

Theft from vehicle 1

Threatening 1

TPO/Restraining order 2

Traffic accident w/damage 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 4

Traffic problem 6

Traffic stop 2

Transport 2

Trespassing 6

Unknown problem 3

Verbal dispute 2

VIN number inspection 31

Wanted person 2

Welfare check 7

May 7:

Domestic Violence IP: Officers were dispatched to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino hotel room, in reference to a domestic battery. An intoxicated adult female subject was taken into custody for domestic battery.

Trespassing: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. hotel in reference to an adult female causing problem with guests and staff. The adult female was arrested for trespassing.

Lost Property: Officer responded to Walmart for a report of a cell phone theft. Upon arrival I spoke with the reporting person who stated his younger sister left his phone at the self-checkout register. A customer later on picked up the phone when they went to the check out and left with the store with it. The customer could not be identified.

May 8:

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: Officers responded to a residence reference a possible verbal dispute. The adult female involved left the area upon arrival.

Disturbance of School: Mesquite Officer responded to a Valley View Dr. school reference several students involved in a disruptive situation.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Mesquite Officer responded to a Valley View Dr. parking lot reference a two vehicle accident.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a vehicle accident on a local roadway. Report taken and one citation issued.

Lost Property: An officer completed a report of lost property.

Suicidal Person: Officers responded to a possible overdose. Officers determined adult female had taken several prescription pills with alcohol. Officer requested medical respond.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers responded to a local business for a report of an individual dancing in the street. A female subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Fraud: A citizen reported he sold his trailer and is worried the buyer is trying to sell the trailer, using the seller’s information.

May 9:

Burglary: Officers responded to a casino in regards to a burglary. Information was obtained and report was taken.

Trespassing: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a trespass violation. Subject was issued citation and released.

May 10:

Wanted person: An adult female was contacted and arrested for an active arrest warrant. She was transported to the detention center and booked on the warrant.

Theft from vehicle: Officer responded to a local grocery store for a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

May 11:

Wanted person: An officer located an adult female with an outstanding Mesquite Justice Court warrant.

Trespassing: Officer responded to a department store reference a trespass violator. A female was identified and received a citation for trespassing.

Traffic Problem: Officer responded to a traffic hazard on a local roadway. A vehicle, which was being towed, came unhooked and brushed a cement wall.

Civil Dispute: Officers responded to a report of a verbal dispute at a Cindy Sue Ln. residence. It was determined no crime had been committed, and the parties agreed to keep to themselves.

Welfare Check: Officer responded on a welfare check involving two minors. The investigation is ongoing.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: An officer was dispatched to a Pheasant Dr. address in reference to property damage.

Trespassing: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino and one adult male was arrested for trespassing and a warrant.

May 12:

Found property: Officer responded to a local restaurant for a report of found property. A wallet was turned in by a citizen. Contact was made with the owner of the wallet for it to be returned.

Agency Assistance: Officer responded to a local commercial store parking lot for a request for an agency assist. A stolen vehicle from another agency was located and recovered. Vehicle was impounded for safe keeping until the owner retrieves it.

Suicidal Person: Officer responded to a report of a suicidal female. Subject was transported to the hospital.

Reckless Driver: During the course of a traffic stop Officer was involved in a minor accident. Driver at fault was suffering from a medical condition. Accident investigation will be conducted by an outside agency.

Controlled substance problem: Officer responded to a Mesquite Springs Dr. residence on a report of suspicious activity. One adult male was arrested on a felony warrant and was later charged with felony drug charges.

Traffic stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic offense. The adult male driver was taken into custody for DUI-Alcohol (1st offense) and other charges.

Fighting: Officers responded to a fight in progress. All parties left the scene, but one individual was located a block away. The male refused to speak with police and was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

May 13:

Traffic Accident w/ Damage: An officer responded to a report of vehicle damage. The damage occurred on private property. An information report was completed.

Found Property: An officer responded to found property, the owner was located and notified.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officer took a report of property damage to a wooden split rail fence. Suspect vehicle was gone on arrival.

Theft: Officer responded to a Pulsipher Ln. residence regarding a theft of motor vehicle and a wallet. An investigation was started.