Police blotter April 30-May 6, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 189 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned vehicle 1

Agency assistance 5

Alarm 19

Animal complaint 2

Animal pick up 6

Attempt to locate 2

Burglary 1

Citizen assists 9

Civil dispute 1

Civil Matter 5

Controlled substance problem 3

Domestic violence 2

DUI 2

Fighting 1

Follow up investigation 1

Forgery 1

Found property 4

Fraud 6

Graffiti 2

Intoxicated person 3

Keep the peace 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 12

Missing person 2

Noise disturbance 3

Non LEO incident 1

Nuisance or minor disturbance 1

Parking problem 1

Person on foot 4

Phone harassment 4

Property damage, non-vandalism9

Reckless driver 4

Robbery alarm 1

Sex offender verification 1

Stroke 1

Suspicious person 12

Suspicious vehicle 5

Theft 3

Threatening 2

Theft from vehicle 1

TPO/restraining order 2

Traffic accident w/damage 2

Traffic accident w/o injury 6

Traffic problem 5

Traffic stop 1

Transport 1

Trespassing 9

Unknown problem 4

Verbal dispute 1

VIN number inspection 2

Wanted person 3

Welfare check 10

April 30:

Trespassing: Security at a Mesa Blvd. casino called the police, for a female patron who refused to leave. Security trespassed her. The female refused. Security signed a complaint for trespassing and the female was taken into custody.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: A business vehicle was reported overdue.

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a traffic accident which occurred on private property. No injuries were reported and a report was completed.

Trespassing: Officer responded to a Mesa Blvd. apartment complex for a trespass violation. Upon arrival the reporting person, the apartment manager stated he trespassed a female and she returned to the property. The female was still present and arrested for trespass violation. Due to search incident to arrest a meth pipe was found in the female’s possession in which she was also charged.

Found Property: Officer responded to a local business on a found property call. Officer secured the property and attempted to contact the owner without success.

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: A civil child custody issue report was taken.

Theft: Officers responded to a property theft at a Mesa Blvd. casino. Officers spoke to an RP who was a guest in the casino who also appeared to be intoxicated. The alleged victim refused to prosecute.

Traffic Accident w/ Damage: A private property accident was completed on a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino property.

Person on foot: Intoxicated female arrested for jay-walking and transported to detention center and booked.

May 1:

Property damage, non-vandalism: An officer took a report of property damage.

Intoxicated person: Officers responded to a Grapevine Rd. residence reference an intoxicated adult female. A report was completed and the female was trespassed from the apartment complex.

Property damage, non-vandalism: : A report of damage to a home under construction was taken.

Civil matter: Officer responded to a call of a missing person on E. Old Mill Rd. Upon talking to all involved parties it was determined to be a civil custody issue.

Fraud: An officer completed an information report regarding a fraudulent circumstance.

Wanted person: An adult male with an active warrant from Mesquite Municipal Court was located on I-15 and taken into custody.

Missing person: Officer responded to a report of a missing person. He obtained information and a report was generated.

Person on foot: An officer made contact with a male adult panhandling on the freeway exit.

Fraud: Officers responded to a residence reference fraud. Information was gathered and the investigation is ongoing.

Theft: Officers responded to a petit larceny in progress. Officers located the suspects. A female was arrested for trespassing, petit larceny and drug paraphernalia.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Report taken for graffiti on the public restroom at a Second South St. park.

Threatening: A female wanted to report her child heard threats towards their family. R/p requested to file a report for a matter of record.

Property damage, non-vandalism: An officer responded to the library park to take a report of graffiti on playground equipment.

Found property: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino for found property report. Upon arrival the officer spoke with Security who turned over a wallet containing many different individuals’ identifications. The ID’s were taken and booked into evidence for safe keeping.

May 2:

Trespassing: Officers were called to the Rebel gas station to locate a male who was a minor gambling at the Virgin River Casino and had fled from Security on foot. The male was located and cooperated with the Police. He was cited and released.

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a motor vehicle accident which occurred on private property. No injuries were reported and a report was completed.

Property damage, non-vandalism: An officer responded to a public building with a damaged window.

Graffiti: An officer responded to a report of graffiti on the trail system.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer took a report of a private property accident at Taco Bell.

Burglary: Officer responded to a Riverside Rd. residence on a reported Burglary. Officer took photos and statement and an incident created.

Theft: Two subjects were arrested for petit larceny and transported to the detention center and booked.

May 3:

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers responded to a report of vandalism at a Turtleback Rd. commercial building.

Graffiti: Officer responded to a Second South St. park reference a vandalism call. Photographs were taken and a report was completed.

Property damage, non-vandalism: An officer responded to W. Mesquite Blvd. in reference to property damage to a vehicle from landscaping crews. A report was taken.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Mesquite Police Officer responded to a local parking lot reference a private property vehicle crash.

Fraud: Officer responded to assist a citizen with potential fraudulent charges.

Citizen Assist: An officer responded to assist a citizen with questions and referred her to LVMPD.

Forgery: Officer responded to a local medical clinic reference a forgery call. An investigation was conducted into the forgery of a prescription for pain medications and a female was arrested.

Fraud: An officer responded to a residence for a report of fraud.

Wanted person: Officers contacted a male during an investigation, who was arrested for an outstanding bench warrant.

DUI: Officer made contact with one adult male involved in a traffic accident. The male was arrested for DUI.

Intoxicated person: Officers responded to a 911 and found two intoxicated adults. There was no evidence of a crime, and the subjects agreed to separate for the night.

May 4:

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: An officer responded to the lobby to assist a citizen with questions.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officers responded to a suspicious, possible accident, incident on

Controlled substance problem: An officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a report of found drug paraphernalia. The owner of the items is unknown at this time.

Controlled substance problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Sun Valley Dr. on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The adult male driver was in possession of several items of drug paraphernalia and was issued a citation.

Domestic violence: Officers responded to a Pulsipher Ln. residence in reference to a domestic situation.

May 5:

Property damage, non-vandalism: An officer responded to a Canyon View Way residence reference damage from a possible attempted burglary.

Civil matter: An officer responded to assist a citizen with a civil issue.

Civil Matter: An officer responded to assist a citizen with questions regarding a civil matter.

Fraud: An officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. business for a report of forged documents.

Trespassing: Officers were dispatched to a Mesa Blvd. casino in reference to a trespass violator.

DUI: An officer responded to a Mesquite roadway for a report of a crash. The female driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Controlled substance problem: An officer responded to a W Old Mill Rd. park reference a drug offense. An adult male was issued a citation for consuming marijuana in a public place.

Domestic trouble: An officer responded to an E. Old Mill Rd. residence on a report of domestic violence. One male was arrested for domestic battery.

May 6:

Domestic Violence: Officers were dispatched to a W. Hafen Ln. business in reference to a domestic battery. An adult female subject was taken into custody for domestic battery.

Found property: An officer responded to collect a found debit card from a citizen.

Theft from vehicle: A report was taken for a stolen license plate. The plate was entered in as stolen.