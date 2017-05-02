Police Blotter April 23-28,2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 163 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 12

Alarm 7

Animal complaint 1

Animal pick up 5

Background investigation 1

Citizen assists 4

Civil Dispute 3

Civil matter 2

Disorderly conduct 1

Domestic trouble 1

Domestic violence 1

Driving under the influence 1

Found property 1

Fraud 3

Intoxicated person 1

K9 search 4

Keep the peace 1

Loitering 1

Lost property 1

Minor Gambling 1

Miscellaneous CAD call report 1

Noise disturbance 1

Non LEO incident 2

Nuisance or minor disturbance 2

Parking problem 4

Person on foot 10

Phone harassment 1

Property damage, non-vandalism 7

Reckless driver 3

Sexual Assault 1

Sex offender verification 2

Stolen Vehicle 2

Suspicious Person 12

Suspicious Vehicle 3

Theft 3

Theft from vehicle 1

Threatening 2

Traffic accident w/o injuries 4

Traffic accident with damage 1

Traffic problem 6

Traffic Stop 3

Trespassing 1

Trespassing 2

Unknown problem 3

Verbal dispute 1

VIN Number inspection 4

Wanted person 3

Welfare check 7

April 23:

Alarm: Officers responded to N. Sandhill Blvd. business alarm. Front glass door was shattered andinside wall damaged. The investigation is ongoing.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officer took a report of property damage to a parked vehicle. All information was obtained and an incident created.

Welfare Check: An officer was requested to conduct an attempt to locate for an adult female in the city for a welfare check.

Lost Property: Officer took a report of lost property.

Verbal Dispute IP: An officer responded to an incident reference a verbal dispute between an adult male and adult female. Both individuals settled their differences and returned home together.

Found Property: Officer found an abandoned child’s bicycle at an E. Old Mill Rd. park. Bike was placed in safe keeping.

Trespassing: An officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a trespass violator. The adult male was arrested for trespassing.

Wanted person: An adult female was arrested for an active arrest warrant. She was transported to the detention center and booked.

April 24:

Theft: Report taken for theft of store items on Falcon Ridge Pkwy.

Agency Assistance: Officers responded to an agency assist regarding a Cardiac Arrest on Mesa Blvd. Officers performed CPR until EMS arrived on scene.

Theft: An officer responded to a N. Yucca St. building reference a theft. Information was gathered and a report was taken.

Battery on person: An officer responded to a Reber Dr. residence in reference to a burglary that had occurred several days prior.

Wanted person: An officer contacted a male adult on Reber Dr. with and active warrant from the Mesquite Municipal Court. The male was taken into custody without incident.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Report taken for minor property damage to the grease board.

Domestic Trouble: Report taken for a female who is a victim of domestic battery.

Wanted person: An officer served a bench warrant on a suspect and transported her to the detention center.

April 25:

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to an accident involving two vehicles

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a two vehicle accident on a public roadway.

Burglary: Officer responded to a Sandbar St. residence on a report of Burglary. Report was taken.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a report of property damage caused by a hit and run on a motor vehicle. Upon arrival the RP stated someone had hit his vehicle and left the scene. There were no witnesses and no other vehicle could be located in connection to this incident. Report was taken.

April 26:

Domestic trouble: Officers responded on a verbal non-violent family disturbance on Pulsipher Ln.

Lost property: An officer responded to the police department for a report of lost money.

Lost Property: Officer responded to the lobby of the police department for a report of a lost license. A report was completed and license plate was entered as stolen.

Phone Harassment: Officer responded to a report of harassment. One adult male was instructed not to have further contact with complainant.

Wanted person: Officer made contact with an adult male with a warrant for his arrest. The male was booked into jail without incident.

April 27:

Fraud: An officer took a report of a fraudulent scam via phone.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident. A report was taken.

Controlled Substance Problem: An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The male driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and the traffic offense.

April 28:

Hit & Run: Officers responded to a hit and run accident on N. Sandhill Blvd. A report was taken.

Wanted person: Officers arrested a female fugitive from justice out of Colorado. The female was also issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officer responded to the lobby of the Justice Facility for a report of found drug paraphernalia. Officer took possession of the item and booked it in to be destroyed.

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: An Officer responded to a Moss Rd. residence in reference to a civil issue.

Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Mesa Blvd. Both parties had separated, there was no evidence of a physical altercation, and the reporting party did not want to provide a written statement.

Minor Gambling: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on an underage gambler. One male was cited and released.

Wanted Person: Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a male driver known to be a fugitive from justice. The driver fled police but was later arrested by a different agency. Felony charges are pending for the driver as well as his out of state felony warrants.