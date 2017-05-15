Pedestrian Fatally Injured by Vehicle

On May 15th, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Mesquite Police responded to an injury accident near the intersection of Mesa Blvd and Pioneer Blvd. A 55 year old male was in the process of walking across Mesa Blvd when he was struck by a Corvette traveling Northbound. Mesquite Police and Fire Units quickly arrived on scene and began life saving efforts.

The pedestrian was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s name is not being released at this time, pending notification of family members.

Mesquite Police are still on scene conducting the accident investigation, and will be assisted in the accident reconstruction by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Only the southbound lanes on Mesa Blvd will remain open for vehicle traffic until the accident investigation is completed.

Officials estimate the closure to be until 4 or 5 p.m.

Updates will be posted as they become available.