Obituary-Mildred Ione Bradshaw

Mildred Ione Bradshaw passed away April 19, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was at her daughter’s home with family and friends. She was born Jan.23, 1920 in Laramie, Wyoming to Della Elizabeth Crosbie Landis and Claude C. Landis. Her Mom had recently graduated from the University of Wyoming, and her Dad was an engineer on the Union Pacific Railroad.

Miller’s parents later divorced and her Mom married Walter Harris of Evanston, Wyoming. Millie had a younger brother, Walter T. Harris. Millie grew up in Evanston and Salt Lake City. She trained on nursing at Holy Cross Hospital, where she obtained her R.N. Later, she returned to school at the University of Utah, earning a Masters Degree in psychiatric nursing. As a young woman Millie worked as a civilian nurse at Bushnell Army Hospital in Brigham City, Utah. Lucky for her- because that is where she met her husband, W.Lee Bradshaw. They married August 3, 1945. Millie and Brad had two very much loved daughters, Virginia Lee Casady and Beverly Ann Boyce. For most of her adult life Millie worked at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston. She was the Director of Nurses, taught nursing students from the U. Of Wyoming, and also did individual and group counseling. Her work at the hospital meant a lot to her, and she did an excellent job in all of the various capacities.