Obituary -Lucile Marie Russell

Mesquite, Nevada – Lucile (Lucy) Marie Trout Russell, 87, passed away on April 26, 2017 at home. She was born March 16, 1930 in Lakewood, Ohio to Roy Trout and Viola Helt Trout. She married Kenneth R. Russell on September 19, 1953 in Lakewood, Ohio.

She was raised in Lakewood, Ohio, where she was involved in Girl Scouts and church activities. She graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. She worked as a Registered Nurse in hospitals, a private practice and a student health center until 1973. She and her husband, Ken, lived in Ohio, Kansas, Iowa, Colorado, Virginia, New Mexico, and Nevada. She enjoyed traveling, which included full-time RV travels for eight years, cross-country skiing, golf, tennis, hiking and a small needlepoint business for several years. Lucy had a special talent for cooking and hosting friends and family in her home. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren in later years.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Russell of Mesquite, NV; children – Dean (Beth) of Salida, CO; Duane (Rebecca) of Centennial, CO; and Kathy (Neil) of Lancaster, CA; grandchildren – Erik, Bryce, Laura, Tyler, Brian, Marie, Isaac, Emily, Melissa and Rebecca; along with four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Colorado. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.