The NRA Foundation Awards $9,972 to the Moapa Valley 4-H Council

Special to the MLN

The NRA Foundation has awarded the Moapa Valley 4-H Council a grant totaling $9,972 to fund the 4-H Club, “Shorty’s Sharp Shooters.” “We are very excited about Northeast Clark County 4-H Shooting Sports,” said Lacey Sproul, “and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community.”

The 4-H Shooting Sports Program helps youth Learn marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, the principles of archery and much more. The activities of the program and the support of caring adult leaders provide young people with opportunities to develop life skills and self-worth.

“4-H Shooting Sports is a really well rounded youth development program in our little valley. Youth, parents, and 4-H trained volunteers work together for the good of our kids to help make them responsible and safe. 4-H uses projects like the shooting sports to help youth achieve life skills.” Said 4-H Shooting Sports Leader, Lukas “Shorty” Tom.

