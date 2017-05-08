Nevada State Elks Association hold annual meeting in Gardnerville

The Nevada State Elks Association held their 93rd annual state convention on April 20-23 at Tahoe-Douglas Lodge #2670. Major business conducted included but was not limited to committee reports from NSEA State Chairman on Saturday April 22.

Meetings were held throughout the day Friday by various NSEA organizations including PER’s, Advisory Council and Leadership meeting. That evening a State Presidents and Awards Banquet was held honoring state committee chairman and guests of honor were State Presidents from Area 7.

A luncheon was held Saturday by NSEA State Major Project Trustees for Project Safe Haven. NSEA members contributed over $56,000 during the luncheon from Lodge donations, silent auction and other fund raisers. The total breakdown is as follows: gift baskets $3460.00, Exalted Rulers march $50,979.05, Elroy junior doll raffle 1025.00, Vest sales and silent auction $1274 for a total of $56,738.05. A plaque was given to Reno Lodge #597 for the largest donation of $14,563.23 and Tahoe-Douglas Lodge #2670 for per capita of 20.92.

A banquet was held Saturday evening for NSEA Ritual winners and installation of new officers for 2017-2018. Installed, were David Pressler Reno Lodge #597 as President, Bill Bohnett N. Las Vegas Lodge #2353 as President-Elect and Al Bye, Carson City Lodge # 2177, Vice-President. Also installed was Mesquite’s Lou Martin NSEA 4-year Trustee and other NSEA appointed officers. The evening closed with Reno Lodge #597 named winner of the NSEA Ritual Contest for 2017.

Attending from Mesquite Lodge # 2811, were Exalted Ruler Harold Straley, Lodge Secretary Terri Porter, Chaplain Shelley Piper-Martin, District Deputy Charlie Lum Kee, State Chaplain Yvonne Lum Kee, State Chairmen Bill Oskin, Debbie Oskin and Lou Martin.