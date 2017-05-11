Nearly 40 people attended the 2017 National Day of Prayer held at the Mesquite City Hall Amphitheater on May 4, where five local religious leaders and other public dignitaries joined to pray for various branches of society. The event is organized nationwide each year, held on the first Thursday of May. Established in 1952 by President Harry S. Truman, crowds from around the nation join to pray for government, military, family, education, business, media and the church. This year’s theme was dubbed “For the Lord’s Great Name’s Sake: Hear us, Forgive us and Heal us. Councilman Brian Wursten was also present, lending his vocal talents for the closing song. Photo by Stephanie Clark.