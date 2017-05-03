Mudd Volleyball raises $2,500 for Phase II

It took just four and a half hours for the Rotary Club of Mesquite to crown a new champion in their 4th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament held at the Eureka Casino Resort on April 29.

“We all had a lot of fun,” said organizer Linda Gault. “It’s amazing to see all of these teams come out and compete in these conditions year after year. Thankfully, it wasn’t too bad this year.”

While it is true that the weather showed more favor towards Mesquite on Saturday, breezes were evident, often gusting over 20 miles per hour. The warmer temperature was welcomed, as the water warmed up just enough to allow for play.

With eight teams competing for the trophy, the Rotary raised over $2,500 that will go towards what is being called Phase II for the Beaver Dam High School Beautification Project that the Rotary began last year. What that Phase II consists of has yet to be determined.

“We have a few things in mind,” said Gault. “But we need to get the plans finalized and set before we go forward with it.

Teams taking home the trophies this year are the Dirty Dixie Stampede, a team from Dixie State University that had several members who were part of the Interact Club when they attended BDHS. The team competed in over six games, all undefeated. They were sponsored by Deep Roots Medical.

Second place went to one of Mountain America Credit Union’s two teams, MAC-U-MAZING while third place was awarded to Doug Hall and his team from Sears, who admitted that this was his first time playing mudd volleyball. “It sounded like it would be fun,” he said. “This has been an awesome day, and we had a blast! We can’t wait until next year.”

For the coveted gift basket award donated by Danielle’s Chocolates, the team with the best name was the Mad Revaeb, one of two teams from the current Interact Club at BDHS. Their team was sponsored by VA Landscaping.

Other team competing this year included the Eureka’s Happy Time Crew, Mesa View Physical Therapy’s All About That Ace, Mountain America Credit Union’s MAC-U-UP and the BDHS second team of No Pulse sponsored by Desert Rose Charities.

“We couldn’t do this without the community’s help,” added Gault, noting that Reliance Connects also donated their time and equipment this year, digging out the mud pits and airing the commercial ad for the event on a few of their channels. The Eureka donated drinks and food for the Interact Club to sell during the event, which raised over $150 alone. DJ#Juan kept the attitude pumping with his music. “Other services donated include help with photography and videography from Kris Zurbas and Larry Lemieux.”

The other major portion of this year’s event was crowning a Studs of The Mudd winner. For the past two years, the Mesquite Police Department took the award by default, since Mesquite Fire & Rescue was unable to participate. This year, that nearly changed.

Dubbing themselves the Fire Extinguishers, the Mesquite Police Department made no secret about the competition being personal, as they splashed through the muddy waters to get their shots. Ultimately, they took the trophy after three long games. Playing for the MPD this year were Deputy Chief Scott Taylor, Lawrence Stuart, Justin Perry, Quinn Averett and Ian McOmie.

For the fire department, Captain Will Martinez jokingly claimed that the judge made the wrong call during one of the match points. As the Dragon Slayers, Martinez was joined by Zeb Jensen, Robert Seja, Huck Todd, Kayson Hughes, Ron Taylor as well as two alternates who stepped in when needed.

Gault said that there are plans to bring this event back next year, with some changes and added volunteers needed. “We need more line judges and scorekeepers,” she said. “Overall, this was our best year yet, but there is always room for improvement.”

To join the Rotary Club of Mesquite, check out their website at https://mesquitenvrotary.org/.