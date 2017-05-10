Mesquite Works! held its second job fair at the Rising Star Sports Ranch Grand Ballroom, 333 N. Sandhill Blvd, on May 3. With more than 100 job seekers attending once again, employers said that they were satisfied with the quality of candidates there were. Since opening their office nearly three months ago, Mesquite Works! has helped more than 30 people in the Virgin and Moapa Valleys to gain employment. The next job fair is scheduled for the same location on August 16 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Photo by Stephanie Clark.