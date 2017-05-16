Mesquite welcomes newest shuttle

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Mesquite Gaming at the Casablanca Resort on May 11 with a ribbon cutting for Mesquite’s newest shuttle service provided by St. George Express, which provides transportation from Las Vegas all the way north to Montana.

St. George Express has contracted specifically with Mesquite Gaming to service their customers looking for an easier way to travel between Las Vegas, Mesquite and other locations to the north. There are 14 stops per day to and from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas or to St. George at both Mesquite Gaming properties, the Casablanca Resort at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. and the Virgin River, 100 W. Pioneer Blvd.

There are also routes available to Zion National Park

Further information on rates and routes can be found at their website, stgeorgeexpress.com or by calling 435-652-1100.