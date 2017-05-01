The Mesquite Police Department Will Be Hosting the 13th Annual Grad Night Party for the VVHS Senior Class

The Virgin Valley High School senior class of 2017 will set out on new adventures in life and begin many wonderful and fulfilling careers. The Mesquite Police Department would like to make sure their journey in life after graduation begins in a safe and exciting way.

The Mesquite Police Department wants to provide the graduating class a fun filled night and a safe location to spend their time after graduation ceremonies. The evening will consist of entertainment, food and many activities designed for the graduates.

Members of the Virgin Valley High School senior class along with Mesquite Police Officers will be contacting local Mesquite businesses to ask for donations, which will fund the event’s many activities and safe environment. Private donations from the public are also greatly appreciated. This entire event is funded by donations and cannot take place without the generous help of our community.

The grad night party will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Mesquite Recreation Center. The doors will be open from 9:00 PM until midnight. The doors are locked from midnight to 4:00 AM, attendees are not allowed to leave without being escorted by a responsible adult.

Chief Tanner said, “This event has steadily become an important event to the VVHS graduates and the police department members who volunteer their time and efforts to make it happen. Everyone enjoys the opportunity to celebrate in a safe and fun atmosphere, where the graduates are able to enjoy their achievements and look forward to their future.”

For those who would like to donate to Grad Night Out, please contact Sergeant Fails at 702-575-0383 or come into the Mesquite Police Department, located at 695 Mayan Circle. Please make checks payable to the Mesquite Police Department.