Mesquite Men’s Golf Association

FOLEY WINS JACK BENNY TOURNAMENT

The newest MMGA member blew away the field on Tuesday in the jack benny tournament shooting a score of 88 for first place and the first time he has won in the group since joining it.

REILLY PLAYS BEST ROUND IN YEARS TO WIN AT THE CANYONS

Joel Reilly got up on the right side of the bed this morning as he led a field of eight players recording net scores in the 60’s. It didn’t matter to him because he was in the next county of scores almost beating the all time net record of 54. He shot three over par 38 on the front and followed it on the back with a 41 for 79 gross and a net of 57. Great round Joel! Now “the rest of the story”. Just seven shots back for second low net was Ken Ward recording birdies on 16, 17 and 18 for an even par 36 on the back for 76. Two net shots for third was Manny Lira at 65. Next Fred Emmons at 66. Dave Schultz earned fifth with his net 68. There was a four way tie for the last four spots with net 69. Pat Smitty broke the tie and got 6th with a sweet birdie on the first handicap hole. Bill Irace slipped out of the net fun and got second low gross behind Andrew Yeh at 76. Gene Scavetta took 7th and Jerry Hyland the eight spot. It was Hyland’s first win since coming back from Michigan.

The next scheduled play is Tuesday, May 16th at Falcon Ridge at 7:00 and Thursday May 18th at 7: 00 at the Palms. Always check your signup sheets for any corrected times or places. Anyone interested in joining the MMGA can call 702-346-5636. Also check out our website at www.mesquitemensgolf .com.