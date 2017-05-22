Mesquite Gaming Hires Expert Bowling Center Manager

Mesquite Gaming, owner of Virgin River Hotel and CasaBlanca Resort, welcomed new bowling center manager, Mike Yoder. Yoder brings more than 14 years of experience running pro shops and possesses the rare skill of drilling bowling balls.

Yoder’s technical knowledge, training and exceptional ball drilling skills are unmatched. With a keen attention to detail, Yoder observes the specific bowling style of customers as well as the oil and shot patterns, to ensure the ball is drilled appropriately.

“In the short time Mike has been in his new role at Virgin River, he’s already received acclaimed reviews from bowlers who have seen a marked difference in their performance with his exceptional ball drilling abilities,” said Marty Rapson, general manager at Virgin River Hotel. “His favorite part of the job is seeing customers of all ages and skill levels achieve a level of success they’ve not seen before.”

A premier driller of bowling balls committed to improving the bowling performance of his customers, Yoder will service the needs of customers at the pro shop inside the Virgin River Bowling Center.

Prior to being promoted to Bowling Center Manager, Yoder was in maintenance at the CasaBlanca Golf Club.