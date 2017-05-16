Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 5/8/17 through 5/14/2017

Mesquite Fire Rescue Weekly Call Statistics

Total Calls For Service: 61*

911 Transports: 38

Non Transports: 14

Inter-facility Transports: 9

Fire Related Incidents: 2

FIRE LOG:

5/12/17

E-11, R-11: Responded to 100 N Grapevine for a 2 vehicle collision. Unit arrived to find significant damage to a passenger vehicle rear-ended by a van. Both drivers refused medical attention.

E-11, R-11 responded to I-15 for a 2 vehicle accident involving Mesquite Police. Officer advises he was attempting to stop a vehicle driving erratically when it slowly backed into him. Officer was not injured. Other driver transported to MVRH via R-11 for evaluation of serious medical issue, which likely likely caused the entire event.

Non Transports include: Patient refusals, lift assists, patient deceased at scene, no patient found, no incident found, incidents handled by other agencies.

*Call totals do not always add up to the Total Calls for Service due to multiple patients/incident types at a single incident.