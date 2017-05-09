Mesquite Fire Rescue Weekly Call Statistics

Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 5/1/17 through 5/7/2017:

Total Calls For Service: 47*

911 Transports: 21

Non Transports: 11

Inter-facility Transports: 8

Fire Related Incidents: 7

FIRE LOG:

5/3/17

E-11, R-31, and Chief 2: Responded to the area of Turtleback and Agave for a report of a brush fire. Unit arrived with active fire moving towards the houses on Via Ventana. Fire quickly extinguished without incident.

5/4/17

E-11, R-11 Responded to Old Mill Park for a report of garbage can on fire. Unit arrived with smoke showing from a garbage can. Fire quickly extinguished with water extinguisher with no actual damage to garbage can.

5/5/17

E-11: Responded to Beaver Dam to assist units with a structure fire. Unit arrived with heavy fire damage to a garage with remaining pockets of fire. Mesquite assigned to check interior of home for fire extension and perform primary life search. Unit also assisted with overhaul before returning to Mesquite.

T-31: Responded to the area of I-15 mm 118 for a report of a brush fire. Upon arrival in area, noted fire was in the Bunkerville side of the Virgin River Bottom, in an area not accessible to Mesquite Structural Fire Units. Clark County Fire notified and handled incident.

Non Transports include: Patient refusals, lift assists, patient deceased at scene, no patient found, no incident found, incidents handled by other agencies.

*Call totals do not always add up to the Total Calls for Service due to multiple patients/incident types at a single incident.