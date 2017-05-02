Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 4/24/17 through 4/30/2017:
Total Calls For Service: 72*
911 Transports: 31
Non Transports: 22
Inter-facility Transports: 13
Fire Related Incidents: 6
FIRE LOG:
4/24/17
C-Shift performed Shelter in Place drills at Virgin Valley High School and Hughes Middle School.
4/30/17
E-11: Responded to an active smoke alarm in a Condo on Kitty Hawk Drive. Unit arrived with no visible smoke or fire. Active smoke alarm was sounding in a vacant unit. No evidence of any emergency in unit. Unit was unable to gain entry without causing damage. Unit made Multiple attempts to find a responsible party not successful; cleared scene with alarm still sounding.
Non Transports include: Patient refusals, lift assists, patient deceased at scene, no patient found, no incident found, incidents handled by other agencies.
*Call totals do not always add up to the Total Calls For Service due to multiple patients/incident types at a single incident.