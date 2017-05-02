Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 4/24/17 through 4/30/2017:

Total Calls For Service: 72*

911 Transports: 31

Non Transports: 22

Inter-facility Transports: 13

Fire Related Incidents: 6

FIRE LOG:

4/24/17

C-Shift performed Shelter in Place drills at Virgin Valley High School and Hughes Middle School.

4/30/17

E-11: Responded to an active smoke alarm in a Condo on Kitty Hawk Drive. Unit arrived with no visible smoke or fire. Active smoke alarm was sounding in a vacant unit. No evidence of any emergency in unit. Unit was unable to gain entry without causing damage. Unit made Multiple attempts to find a responsible party not successful; cleared scene with alarm still sounding.

Non Transports include: Patient refusals, lift assists, patient deceased at scene, no patient found, no incident found, incidents handled by other agencies.

*Call totals do not always add up to the Total Calls For Service due to multiple patients/incident types at a single incident.