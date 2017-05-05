Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing May 5, 2017

May Tip of the Month

May marks the beginning of spring. This is a good time to make sure your pets’ vaccinations are current as well as ensuring you animal have adequate shelter for the upcoming hot summer months. Here are a few ideas and tips to make this spring a great one!

Springtime is usually the time when kittens and puppies are arriving. If you do get a new puppy or kitten make sure it gets off on the right foot. Make an appointment you’re your local vet for a checkup and shots. Make sure you have plenty of kitten or puppy chow on hand, as they have a big appetite. Handle and groom you pet often, clean their ears and trim toenails when necessary. Also make sure you have plenty of toys available.

This time of year we normally have mild weather and that means a lot of people outside with their pets. Remember we have a leash law for ALL animals in our city. That means your pet has to be restrained by you or on your property. so if you plan on walks or hikes with your four legged friends…don’t forget your leash!

If you plan on going on vacation this summer, here are a few travel tips for your dog. Have your dog travel in his crate. It’s a safe and secure place for him to ride. Covering the crate with an old sheet may help to calm excitable dogs. If you don’t have a crate, at the very least use a doggie seat belt to keep your pet safe. Try feeding your dog a gingersnap before traveling. Ginger helps calm some dogs. Give your dog something to do inside his crate, that’s fun and distracting, like working some treats out of a Kong toy.

If you happen to come across a stray dog running loose, here is the safe way to handle the situation:

Never approach a stray dog, the animal may injure you.

Walk away from the dog while keeping an eye on it. Never run away from the dog, running may cause it to chase /attack you.

When a stray dog you cannot avoid approaches you, never look directly into its eyes. A dog may interpret your stare as a challenge and may respond by attacking. Watch the dog indirectly, looking only at its head not into its eyes.

Smile; dogs recognize a smile

Talk to the dog in a happy high pitched voice

Always ask the owner’s permission before petting their dog.

Remember when petting the animal, always slowly offer your hand first for scenting, bringing your hand up under the dog’s head.

Pat the dog rather than stroking it. Pats make it feel more secure.

Aggressive animals and animal bites should be reported to animal control immediately.

Featured Dog- Willow

Willow was found as a stray. She is a young hound blend and may have some foxhound in her mix. Willow is friendly, loves to fetch and play with toys. she is doing well on her leash training. She is high energy and will need lots of exercise. She is interested in everything and everyone. She is a happy dog.

Other available dogs

Blackie – Great little dog. Loves toys and being with people. Had lived in a backyard.

Featured Cat- Cloud

Cloud was turned in to shelter because owner could not keep him. Cloud is a beautiful silver tabby cat with blue Siamese eyes. He is shy but loves attention and being petted. He is adjusting to the changes in his life. He will do best in a quiet home.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER