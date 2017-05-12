Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing May 12, 2017

May is National Pet Month

May is National Pet Month, a time to reflect on the importance of pets and pet ownership. National Pet Month is all about celebrating the amazing impact pets have on our lives and the joy and positivity they bring to us each day. However, like so many of life’s everyday joys, it’s easy to take pets for granted.

National Pet Month exists to:

Promote the Benefits of Pet Ownership

Science can’t measure the happiness that a pet’s love brings to its owner. However, it can measure the positive effects that owning a pet has on a person! For instance, did you know that medicine is less effective in controlling blood pressure than pets are? Or that it has been proven that pets reduce stress?

Support Pet Adoption

Every pet owner knows that their pet is not a possession – it is a family member! So if you’re thinking about getting a pet, consider this: who better to share your love with than a creature with no family of its own?

Promote Responsible Pet Ownership

The happiness and well-being of a pet depends on how seriously the pet owner takes the responsibilities of ownership. It is important to consider the health needs of your animal. Are they eating right? Are they getting enough exercise? Are they overdue for a visit to the vet? Also, are you prepared for a pet’s unexpected injury.

Increase public awareness of services available from professionals who work with animals

Let’s hear it for veterinarians! They perform a valuable service and its time that they got their applause. National Pet Month is a good time to recognize your vet’s good work.

Raise awareness of the role, value and contribution to society of service animals

If you believe that pets are simply for enjoyment, think again – they can provide valuable social contributions! Service animals are specifically trained to provide assistance to individuals with disabilities. The majority of service animals are dogs, however miniature horses are sometimes trained to guide people with visual impairments. Also, helper monkeys are trained to provide assistance for people with spinal cord injuries.

Featured dog: Waffles

Waffles is a tiny Chihuahua found as a stray. He is a bit shy but loves people. He is a great companion if you want someone to talk to or just snuggle. He is learning to walk on a leash and play with toys. We believe he is 1-2 years old. He is very small in size but with a big heart.

Other available dogs:

Kovu- Young great Dane blend. Beautiful brindle tiger color. Will need a large area to run and play

Les – Living on his own for months. Very friendly. Adopter must have secure yard.

Carl- Stray, shy. He needs a quite home. Recovering from having multiple foxtails removed.

Featured Cat: Honey Bear

Honey Bear is 8 years old, spayed, up to date on vaccinations. She is a friendly quiet girl that loves to be beside you and to be brushed and petted. She purrs all the time. She is now recovered from having 3 stones surgically removed from her bladder and she will need to be on a special diet the rest of her life. She is a lovely lady and would do best in a quiet home as the only cat. Beautiful flame point Siamese.

Other available cats:

Cloud- Beautiful silver tabby. Loves to be brushed and petted. Would need to be the only cat in the home.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER