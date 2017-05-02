Lady Bulldogs drop two to Roadrunners and Pirates

The Virgin Valley High School softball squad lost two games for the week ending April 28 losing to Tech by a score of 10-0 on Tuesday April 25 and 11-2 to archrival Moapa Valley on Thursday April 27. The Bulldogs managed only two hits in the loss to Tech while the Roadrunners scored at least one run in each inning. Getting the hits for the Dawgs were Taylor Ostrowski and Melissa Vanorsdale.

The Bulldogs did not fare much better against Moapa Valley. The Dawgs did match the Pirates in hits but fell well short on run production. The Bulldogs gave up 11 runs in the first four innings before rallying to score two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Savannah Price doubled in the inning driving in Vanorsdale and Jesse Barnum. Barnum and Price ended the day with two hits each. The losses dropped the Dawgs to 1-7 in 3A League play and 10-17 overall. The Dawgs host Chaparral on May 1 and travel to Boulder City on Wednesday May 3 to end the season.