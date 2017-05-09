Lady Bulldogs capture Bushman Invitational

Abbie Barnum captured four first-place medals to help power Virgin Valley High to the team title at the annual Grant Bushman Invitational track and field meet Friday at Jeff Keel Stadium in Overton.

The senior won both the 100 and 200 meters along with the 100 and 300 hurdles while the 4×100 relay team also finished first as the Lady Bulldogs piled up 134.5 points to outdistance runner-up White Pine of Ely at 114.5. Mojave was third with 89.5 points followed by host Moapa Valley with 87.5 and Boulder City 86.

On the boys’ side, Jaden Dalton won the shot put as the Virgin Valley finished in a tie for fifth place with Boulder City with 54 points.

Barnum ran the 100 meters in 13.05 and followed that up with a win in the 200 meters with a time of 27.02. She won the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.40 and was victorious in the 300 hurdles in a time of 46.75.

Meanwhile the 4×100 relay team of Emily Teerlink, Nikita Eskelsen, Macee Bundy and Emma Barnum finished first with a time of 52.66.

Bernice Fiso was second in the shot put (32-10.5) and fourth in the discus (85-10) while Bundy was fourth in both the 200 meters (28.32) and 400 meters (1:03.39).

Emma Barnum placed third in the high jump (4-08) and fifth in both the 100 hurdles (18.97) and triple jump (31-10). Emma Wilson was third in the pole vault (6-06) while Nikita Eskelsen was third in the long jump (14-09.5).

Sarah Walters finished fourth in the 800 meters (2:45.43) with Elena Andelin taking fifth in the high jump (4-04).

The 4×400 relay team of Alyssa Ponce, Walters, Hailee Thornley and Bundy placed third with a time of 4:37.76 while the 4×200 team of Teerlink, Jada Ingram, Thornley and Bundy finished fourth at 2:02.79. The 4×800 team consisting of Viviana Archuleta-Vega, Ponce, Denisse Jimenez-Iniguez and Walters was fifth in a time of 12:31.03.

Dalton was the only first-place finisher for the boys winning the shot put with a toss of 46-10.5 while teammate Reid Jensen was third at 44-05.5.

Devin Cox placed fourth in both the 110 hurdles (17.12) and triple jump (41-06.5) while Brogan Bingham was fifth in the pole vault (10-06).

The 4×100 relay team consisting of Justin Danh, Christian Martinez, Bingham and Cox placed fourth with a time of 46.12 while the 4×400 team of Martinez, Victor Colmenero, Vicente Pinto and Tyson Wilson was fourth at 3:45.41.

Virgin Valley participated in the 3A South Regional meet Friday and Saturday at Moapa Valley High. The 3A state meet will be May 19-20 at Foothill High School in Henderson.