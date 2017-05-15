La Dolce Vita raises $14,915.72 for MCHS

Yoli Bell has made it her mission to help cancer patients during their darkest times through her work with Mesquite Cancer Help Society.

Since its inception 16 years ago, Mesquite Cancer HELP Society has helped hundreds of cancer patients and family members cope and better understand cancer options, cancer concerns and provides support group meetings. When local cancer options reach a level that requires out-of-state medical treatments, MCHS has paid for flights, accommodations, fuel, prescriptions, x-rays and various other tests. MCHS has also taken on paying for medical insurance when a cancer patient has reached a level where he/she is not able to work, their insurance expires and COBRA goes into effect. Hospital equipment, counseling, helping organize medical bills, setting up payments, helping fill out forms for Social Security and/or Medicaid are also services provided by Mesquite Cancer HELP Society. Each client has personal individualized needs and each is treated with the greatest respect and empathy they merit.

On May 11, Phyllis Litman presented a check for $14,915.72 to Bell, as money raised from the April 15 fundraiser La Dolce Vita.

“This really, really means a lot to us and the people we help,” said Bell. “This community does so much for us and it is very much appreciated.”

To make a personal donation call: 702-346-0622 or visit their office Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 150 No. Yucca, #36. Additionally, you can mail your check to: Mesquite Cancer HELP Society or “MCHS”, P.O. Box 1416, Mesquite, NV 89024. MCHS is 501c3 tax exempt – your donation is therefore tax deductible. Visit the MCHS website at www.cancerhelpnv.com