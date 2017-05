Virgin Valley Elementary School will be hosting their Kindergarten Roundup on Wednesday, May 24 by appointment only.

Children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 30 2017 are eligible.

Parents may call 702-346-5761 to schedule their appointment and are reminded to bring the child’s certified birth certificate, updated immunization records, proof of residency (mortgage or lease agreement, power or water bill) and the parent’s photo identification.